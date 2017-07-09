GTTL: Kylie, Kim Hit Spooner (Wis.) Day 1 | Wisconsin Great Northern Railroad | Spooner Fish Hatchery | Day 2

St. Paul Hosts Dragon Boat Races, Bastile Celebration

July 9, 2017 6:01 PM
Filed Under: Bastile Celebration, Dragon Boat Races, St. Paul

ST. PAUL, Minn. (WCCO) – St. Paul was a busy place this weekend, hosting the Dragon Boat Festival and the Bastile Celebration.

The two-day Dragon Boat Festival was held at Lake Phalen and Lake Phalen Park. Organizers wanted to give people in the Twin Cities a chance to celebrate the Asian Pacific cultures.

The event featured traditional dances, music, food and dragon boat races.

People in St. Paul are also celebrating French culture. There was a Bastille Day celebration at Landmark Plaza all afternoon.

Bastille Day is the French National Day. It’s celebrated on July 14, so these folks got an early start in taking in all things French on Sunday. The celebration featured French cuisine, French wines, live French music and an artist marketplace.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From WCCO | CBS Minnesota

Pulling Together
Excellent Educator
Weather App

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch