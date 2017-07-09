St. Paul Hosts Dragon Boat Races, Bastile Celebration

ST. PAUL, Minn. (WCCO) – St. Paul was a busy place this weekend, hosting the Dragon Boat Festival and the Bastile Celebration.
The two-day Dragon Boat Festival was held at Lake Phalen and Lake Phalen Park. Organizers wanted to give people in the Twin Cities a chance to celebrate the Asian Pacific cultures.
The event featured traditional dances, music, food and dragon boat races.
People in St. Paul are also celebrating French culture. There was a Bastille Day celebration at Landmark Plaza all afternoon.
Bastille Day is the French National Day. It’s celebrated on July 14, so these folks got an early start in taking in all things French on Sunday. The celebration featured French cuisine, French wines, live French music and an artist marketplace.