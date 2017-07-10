4 Things To Know: Congress Back In Session, NASA, Amazon Prime Day & More

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – From Donald Trump Junior’s alleged meeting with a Russian lawyer ahead of the 2016 presidential election to Amazon Prime Day, here is a look at the top four stories from July 10, 2017.

Report: Trump Jr. Met With Russian Lawyer Ahead Of Election

Donald Trump Junior met with a Russian lawyer before the election who promised “damaging information about Hillary Clinton,” according to a report in the New York Times.

The president’s eldest son issued a statement Sunday saying the lawyer was vague, ambiguous and made no sense.

He insists his father did not know about the meeting.

Jared Kushner, the president’s son-in-law and Paul Manafort, Trump’s campaign chairman were also there.

Congress Reconvenes, Focuses On Health Care Bill

Congress is back in session Monday, which means Senate Republicans will be back at work trying to repeal and replace Obamacare.

The Senate health care bill was presented before the Fourth of July recess. It hit resistance on both sides of the aisle after the nonpartisan Congressional Budget Office projected 22-million more Americans would find themselves uninsured.

NASA’s Juno Explores Jupiter’s ‘Red Spot’

NASA’s Juno spacecraft will soon get its closest look at the monstrous cyclone whirling across Jupiter.

The spacecraft will fly over the famed Giant Red Spot on the solar system’s largest planet.

It will pass about 5,600 miles above the storm’s clouds to gather data and take photos of the natural phenomenon, which has likely raged since the 1600s.

It’s Amazon Prime Day!

Amazon Prime Day starts Monday night.

The company said its massive sale will last 30 hours and feature hundreds of thousands of deals, some released every five minutes.

For those that are not Amazon Prime members, they can get a free 30-day trial membership.

Deals can be previewed with the Amazon app up to 24 hours before it’s live.