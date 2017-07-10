Deer Smashes Through Car Windshield In Dakota County

July 10, 2017 2:48 PM
Filed Under: Dakota County Sheriff, Highway 52

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The Dakota County Sheriff’s office is sharing some startling pictures to make sure drivers stay safe on the roads.

(credit: Dakota County Sheriff's Office)

(credit: Dakota County Sheriff’s Office)

The sheriff’s office posted two pictures on their Facebook page of a deer that smashed through the windshield of a Subaru on Highway 52. The post says the crash occurred on Highway 52 in a 65 mph speed zone, and that it wasn’t the driver’s fault.

deer car 2 Deer Smashes Through Car Windshield In Dakota County

The sheriff’s office reminded drivers to stay on alert for animals on the road, and that driving a vehicle requires constant attention.

