Fleck Seeks To Move Gophers To North Sideline At TCF Bank Stadium

July 10, 2017 8:29 AM
Filed Under: PJ Fleck, TCF Bank Stadium, University Of Minnesota

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – The new Gopher head football coach wants to make a change to gameday at TCF Bank Stadium.

PJ Fleck told Sid Hartman on WCCO Radio Sunday he wants to move the team’s bench to the north sideline.

Right now, the Gophers stand on the south sideline, where they’ve been since the stadium opened in 2009.

But Fleck said he’s heard from numerous people, including fans and players, who would like to be on the other side of the field.

The Minnesota Vikings used the north sideline when they played there.

The biggest difference is how the north side gets more sun than the south.

Fleck said he thinks it gives you a lot of advantages, so they’ll probably be switching sides.

