Gopher Men’s Hockey’s Home Now 3M Arena At Mariucci

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The Mariucci Arena is undergoing a name change, the University of Minnesota announced Monday morning.
Following the university reaching a 14-year, $11.2 million sponsorship deal, the facility will now be known as the 3M Arena at Mariucci.
“By partnering with us, 3M is investing in every current and future Gopher student-athlete, the future leaders of our state. 3M will be a big reason why each of those young men and women have a first-class experience at Minnesota that prepares them for the rest of their lives,” athletics director Mark Coyle said. “Today’s announcement brings together three names instantly recognizable across Minnesota – Mariucci, Gopher Hockey and 3M – and that’s certainly exciting.”
The Gopher men’s hockey team will play at the newly-dubbed 3M Arena at Mariucci on Oct. 1 with exhibition games, and then open the Big Ten season on Oct. 13 and 14.
“Our father and grandfather was a life-long Minnesotan, and would have been thrilled to see 3M showing so much support for the University and for men’s hockey,” John Mariucci Jr. said, on behalf of the family. “It’s a privilege for our family to be so closely associated with two of Minnesota’s most recognizable and important institutions.”