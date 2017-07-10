‘Difficult To Watch’: Mpls. PD Chief Responds To Video Of Officer Shooting Dogs

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Minneapolis Police Chief Janee Harteau has issued a statement in response to a video showing an officer shooting two dogs in their owner’s yard Saturday night, saying she has asked for an Internal Affairs use of force review.

Jennifer LeMay posted home surveillance video of the shooting to Facebook on Sunday, showing what looks to be a Minneapolis police officer firing his gun at two approaching pit bulls in a fenced-in backyard. After firing, the officer is then seen jumping over the backyard fence.

WARNING: The video is graphic.

—–

LeMay says the officer shot one of her dogs in the face and another dog multiple times. Both animals are expected to survive, although the dog that was shot in the face suffered a broken jaw.

LeMay believes her home surveillance video shows that the dogs were not aggressive or charging the officer. She also questions why the officer jumped the fence to get in her yard.

On Monday, Harteau released this statement: