Heroin Dealer Found Guilty In 2nd Murder Trial For Overdose Deaths

July 10, 2017 1:47 PM
Filed Under: Beverly Burrell

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A Hennepin County judge found a Minneapolis woman guilty of 3rd degree murder in the overdose death of a 21-year-old.

Prosecutors say Beverly Burrell, 31, sold Max Tillitt the heroin that would kill him. The judge cited evidence from two witnesses who say they were with Tillitt when he bought the heroin from Burrell on Sept. 25, 2015.

It’s the 2nd murder conviction for Burrell, who is accused of five deaths by overdose. The heroin she sold, prosecutors say, was laced with fentanyl — an opioid said to be between 50 to 100 times more potent than morphine.

Burrell is still awaiting trial for two more murder cases.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From WCCO | CBS Minnesota

Pulling Together
Excellent Educator
Weather App

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch