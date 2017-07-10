Heroin Dealer Found Guilty In 2nd Murder Trial For Overdose Deaths

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A Hennepin County judge found a Minneapolis woman guilty of 3rd degree murder in the overdose death of a 21-year-old.
Prosecutors say Beverly Burrell, 31, sold Max Tillitt the heroin that would kill him. The judge cited evidence from two witnesses who say they were with Tillitt when he bought the heroin from Burrell on Sept. 25, 2015.
It’s the 2nd murder conviction for Burrell, who is accused of five deaths by overdose. The heroin she sold, prosecutors say, was laced with fentanyl — an opioid said to be between 50 to 100 times more potent than morphine.
Burrell is still awaiting trial for two more murder cases.