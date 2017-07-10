MNfusion: Seward Co-Op Creamery Hosts Pork & Plants Event

Tired of chicken? Over beef?
Well, head to Seward Cooperative to celebrate the other white meat!
On Tuesday, Seward Co-Op Creamery Café is highlighting Pork and Plants Heritage Farm with a special dinner and drink pairing.
The evening will include tastings of produce and Red Wattle pork grown on the farm. If guests choose, these tastings can also be paired with beverages from Fair State Brewing Cooperative and Sweetland Orchard.
Representatives from Pork and Plants will be cooking the dishes and discussing the Red Wattle variety of pork.
The Red Wattle is a domestic breed that is named for its color and known for the creamy layer of fat it has due to its diet of corn and peas. While caring for the pigs, Pork and Plants also grows all their feed as well.
The farm is working to bring awareness to the variety, not only due to its taste, but also because it is currently on the American Livestock Conservancy’s endangered breeds list.
The event takes place from 6 to 8 p.m. Dinner cost $40. The drink pairing costs $15.
For more information, or to register for the event, visit the Seward Co-Op online.