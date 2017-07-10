Search Is On For Armed Carjacking Suspect In Central Minnesota

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Authorities in central Minnesota are searching for a carjacking suspect who’s armed and possibly has a small child with him.
The North Branch Police Department says the suspect stole a black 2014 Chevrolet Impala Monday morning from the 37000 block of Greenway Avenue. The car has a Minnesota license reading: 832PUV.
The suspect is described as a man between 40 and 55 years old, with a “scruffy” beard and “shaggy” hair, possibly pulled back in a ponytail.
He was last seen wearing a green T-shirt and holding a handgun. The man might have a child with him, police say.
Suspect on carjacking drove through a backyard, over a fence, and onto I35. We have no other info at this time as to where he may have gone. pic.twitter.com/NMiR9qsts7
— Chisago Co Sheriff (@ChisagoCountySO) July 10, 2017
The Chisago County Sheriff’ Office, which is assisting in the search, says the suspect might ditch the Impala and steal another vehicle. Indeed, officials believe to tries to steal another car, but failed.
The suspect was last seen getting onto Interstate 35 after barreling through a backyard.
Anyone who sees the suspect or the car is asked to call 911.