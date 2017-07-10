Search Is On For Armed Carjacking Suspect In Central Minnesota

July 10, 2017 11:00 AM
Filed Under: Carjacking, Chase, Chisago County, North Branch

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Authorities in central Minnesota are searching for a carjacking suspect who’s armed and possibly has a small child with him.

The North Branch Police Department says the suspect stole a black 2014 Chevrolet Impala Monday morning from the 37000 block of Greenway Avenue. The car has a Minnesota license reading: 832PUV.

The suspect is described as a man between 40 and 55 years old, with a “scruffy” beard and “shaggy” hair, possibly pulled back in a ponytail.

He was last seen wearing a green T-shirt and holding a handgun. The man might have a child with him, police say.

The Chisago County Sheriff’ Office, which is assisting in the search, says the suspect might ditch the Impala and steal another vehicle. Indeed, officials believe to tries to steal another car, but failed.

The suspect was last seen getting onto Interstate 35 after barreling through a backyard.

Anyone who sees the suspect or the car is asked to call 911.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From WCCO | CBS Minnesota

Pulling Together
Excellent Educator
Weather App

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch