Panera Bread Debuts Delivery Service In Minneapolis

July 10, 2017 11:53 AM
Filed Under: Panera Bread

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – First McDonald’s, now Panera.

Panera Bread is unveiling its latest business endeavor – delivery!

The soup and sandwich giant is launching its delivery service throughout the country, and Minneapolis is one of the first cities get the service.

According to Panera representatives, the delivery service is available to locations within an eight-minute drive of a restaurant. Delivery hours will be between 11 a.m. and 8 p.m. seven days a week.

The entire menu will be available for delivery but there is a $5 minimum and $3 service fee.

Panera’s delivery area can be viewed online.

The restaurant is also hiring for drivers. Anyone interested can visit Panera online.

