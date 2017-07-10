Parts Of Minnesota Cleaning Up After Sunday Storms

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Parts of Minnesota are cleaning up after severe weather rolled through the central part of the state Sunday evening.
The National Weather Service is working to determine whether a tornado touched down in the area near Mankato.
Meanwhile, plenty of other spots received plenty of rain and hail. Some of the WCCO Weather Watchers reported up to 3 inches of rain in the Lakeville area (reported by Doug Loeffler), 2.5 inches in Waseca (Bill Fette) and 2 inches in Prior Lake (Jan Beuch).
A number of counties were issued tornado watches and severe thunderstorm warnings.
GALLERY: July 9 Severe Weather
WCCO meteorologist Kylie Bearse said that Monday should clear out and bring sunshine to the state. However, by Tuesday, the threat for severe storms returns, with the likeliest scenario bringing storms sweeping late Tuesday into early Wednesday, especially in the northern portion of the state.
Those storms are likely to continue throughout the day Wednesday, but after that, sunshine is expected to return.