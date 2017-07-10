Timberwolves Sign Gibson, Teague

July 10, 2017 4:00 PM
Filed Under: Jeff Teague, Minnesota Timberwolves, Taj Gibson

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — The Minnesota Timberwolves have finalized contracts with power forward Taj Gibson and point guard Jeff Teague, two complementary additions to a roster that has undergone a huge overhaul.

gettyimages 673813386 Timberwolves Sign Gibson, Teague

(credit: Layne Murdoch/NBAE via Getty Images)

Gibson and Teague signed their deals on Monday before an introductory news conference at team headquarters. Gibson (two years, $28 million) and Teague (three years, $57 million) agreed to terms earlier this month during the moratorium period for free agency.

Gibson (Chicago) and Teague (Atlanta) were both first-round draft picks in 2009. Between them, they have 127 games of postseason experience.

gettyimages 631041294 Timberwolves Sign Gibson, Teague

(credit: Andy Lyons/Getty Images)

The Wolves have also agreed to terms on a two-year contract with shooting guard Jamal Crawford, but to comply with the salary cap he can’t be signed yet until clearing waivers.

(© Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

