4 Things To Know: Trump Jr. Hires Attorney, Portillo’s In Woodbury & More

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — From Donald Trump Jr. hiring a criminal defense attorney to Chicago-style hot dogs coming to Minnesota, here are the four things to know for Tuesday, July 11.

Trump Jr. Hires Attorney

Donald Trump Jr. has hired a criminal defense attorney as part of the ongoing investigations into alleged Russian meddling in the 2016 election. The development came on the same day he admitted to meeting last year with a Russian lawyer who claimed to have damaging information on Hillary Clinton. Members of the Senate intelligence committee want to talk with him about that meeting.

World Population Day

Today is World Population Day and this year’s theme is family planning. According to the United Nations, more than 220 million women who want to avoid pregnancy still don’t have access to contraception. Most of them live in the poorest countries. The world’s population is expected to hit eight billion by 20-23.

All-Star Game

The derby is over, time for the big game. Tonight major league baseball’s brightest stars compete in the All-Star game. For the first time since 2002, the game’s outcome will not determine home field advantage in the World Series. This year, the Twins have three representatives: 3rd baseman Miguel Sano, Starting pitcher Ervin Santana, and closing pitcher Brandon Kintzler.

Portillo’s Heading To Woodbury

Chicago-style hot dogs are making their way to Minnesota. Woodbury will be home to the state’s first Portillo’s. The restaurant is hosting a grand opening at 10:30 this morning. Besides hot dogs, you can get Italian beef sandwiches, burgers and salads. This is the chain’s 50th location in the country.