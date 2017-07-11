Albert Lea Trails Travel Center Sustains $100K In Fire Damage

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Albert Lea city officials say a fire caused about $100,000 in damages to a Trails Travel Center Monday evening.
Fire crews were called to the fire shortly after 10 p.m. to the business, located on 820 Happy Trails Lane. When they arrived, they found the fire showing at the roof line above the southwest entrance.
Law enforcement made sure everyone was evacuated and the fire was extinguished within 10 to 15 minutes – contained to the attic space and roof line above the entrance.
There were no injuries.
The building sustained an estimated $45,000 in damage to the building and $55,000 in lost contents.
Albert Lea Fire officials say the fire appears to have originated at the end of a light ballast that was in the eave area.