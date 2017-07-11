Best Bars For Frozen Margaritas In Minnesota

By Linda Cameron
As a change of pace, we decided to opt for something other than a simple frozen margarita. At these food and drink places, the margaritas were freshly made and served frozen or neatly iced. Infusions of beer, pepper, sauces, spices and citrus tempered the drink’s usual sweetness. In other variations, flavorings and fruit syrups punched up the sweetness. Somehow, the voice of singer Jimmy Buffett seemed to be in the background.
Anejos Restaurant
1733 Pine Cone Road
Sartell, MN 56377
(320) 252-1000
www.anejosrestaurant.com
If you want to gather some history about tequila margaritas, Anejos is the restaurant to come to. Tequila built the fortune of an 18th century Spanish mercantile family, when the King of Spain granted the first license to distill and bottle the blue agave plant. The margaritas at Anejos are made with fresh citrus fruits mixed with flavored liqueurs and a signature tequila brand. The result is a refreshingly cool selection of margaritas without the aftertaste of commercially frozen concentrate.
Fiesta Cancun Grill & Bar
4250 Lexington Ave.
Eagan, MN 55123
(651) 797-4135
www.fiestacancunmn.com
In addition to Eagan, Fiesta Cancun has locations in Lino Lakes and Red Wing. It’s worth coming here for the food and margaritas. But the Michelada is reason enough to wine and dine at this bar and grill. Made with beer, lime juice, sauces, spices and pepper served in a chilled salt rimmed glass, the Michelada might be described as a Michelob margarita. The peppers and spices add kick to this drink. After a few sips you might need a cold drink of water.
Mexican Village Restaurant
509 W. Saint Germain St.
St. Cloud, MN 56301
(320) 252-7134
www.mexicanvillagestcloud.com
If searching for the perfect frozen margarita, it’s at Mexican Village Restaurant. Its Perfect Frozen Margarita blends tequila, sweet and sour mix, lime juice, triple sec and a dash of orange liqueur. In the restaurant’s mixology, sweet and sour is a staple margarita ingredient. It lends tang to the sometimes cloying sweetness of the liqueurs. For those with beer tastes, the Margarona might be the perfect margarita. This house concocted craft cocktail has the right mix of classic margarita and beer.
Related: Best Frozen Cocktails In Minnesota
Ol’ Mexico Restaurante & Cantina
1754 Lexington Ave., N.
Roseville, MN 55113
(651) 487-2847
www.olmexico.com
One can get thirsty gazing at the dazzling list of margaritas on the cantina’s drinks menu. Our picks are the Italian margarita and the pomegranate margarita martini. We liked the ingredients in each and the drinks didn’t disappoint. The margarita martini won blue ribbon approval because of the infused pomegranate extract.
Sonora Grill
3300 E. Lake St.
Minneapolis, MN 55406
(612) 722-2500
www.sonoragrillmpls.com
At Sonora Grill, the Chabelita grabbed our attention. This margarita has fresh muddled cucumber. Mixed with tequila, lime juice and agave syrup, the cucumber gave the usually sweet and sophisticated cocktail an innocent wholesomeness. What we mean is, muddled cucumber adds smoothness and vitality. In the margarita test taste, the runner-up is the spicy Obregon, infused with basil and serrano pepper.
Related: Best Margaritas In Minnesota