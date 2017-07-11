7 Displaced Following Eagan Townhouse Fire

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – The Red Cross is helping seven people after a fire in Eagan.
Firefighters were called to a townhouse on Penkwe Way around 7:40 Monday night.
The fire started on the deck and spread to the home and roof. Firefighters were able to put it out pretty fast, but you can see the damage left behind.
No one was hurt.
Firefighters think a cigarette may be to blame, but they’re still investigating.
The Red Cross is helping four adults and three children with a place to stay and other support.