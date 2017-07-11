More Hail, Strong Winds Expected In Tuesday Night Thunderstorms

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Another round of severe storms is expected to roll across central Minnesota and the Twin Cities metro Tuesday night, bringing large hail, strong winds and the possibility of tornadoes.
Meteorologist Kylie Bearse says the storms will flare up in the late afternoon in western Minnesota and track east across the state. Around sundown, the storms are projected to rumble over the Twin Cities metro before moving south along the Minnesota-Wisconsin border.
Tough timing for severe weather threat tonight: After 9pm for the metro. Large hail, winds 70+mph & isolated tornado possible #mnwx @WCCO pic.twitter.com/kwQuG3mPqq
The National Weather Service says most of central Minnesota, including the metro, is under an enhanced risk of severe weather. The primary threats are strong winds, with gusts up to 70 mph, and tennis-ball sized hail. Tornadoes are possible, but the threat is marginal.
Heavy rains and flash flooding is also a concern. The National Weather Service says torrential downpours, producing 2 to 3 inches of rainfall, will be possible along narrow corridors in southcentral Minnesota, particularly in a line from Mankato down to Albert Lea.
Storms tonight will also produce torrential downpours, with excessive rainfall and flash flooding possible. #mnwx #wiwx pic.twitter.com/RGcdFfKJXZ
The storm would be the second wave of severe weather this week. Sunday night brought large hail and two tornadoes to central Minnesota, causing damage to crops and buildings in Blue Earth and Nicollet counties.
Looking ahead, a cool-down is on the way for Thursday. After that, temperatures are expected to ramp up for the weekend, which is looking to be sunny and mostly dry.