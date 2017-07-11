Charges: Man Threatened To Kill Roommate Over Air Conditioner

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – A 41-year-old Hastings man is accused of threatening to kill his roommate after he turned on the air conditioning at their residence last week, according to charges filed in Dakota County Court.

Lutalo Kambui Taylor was charged with threats of violence (intent to terrorize) in connection with the July 5 incident in Hastings.

According to the charges, Hastings police were called at about 1:50 a.m. to a residence on the 1400 block of Tyler Street on a weapons call. Officers were advised that the reporting party’s roommate, identified as Taylor, threatened to kill him with a knife.

When officers arrived, they spoke with the reporting party. He said he had returned from a Fourth of July party and went downstairs to turn on the air conditioner. His roommate, Taylor, was downstairs and the two got into an argument over the air conditioner.

The complaint states Taylor told him “you turn on the switch and we’re going to fight and I’m going to kill you.” Taylor then allegedly grabbed two knives, rested them on his lap and reached for broken glass that was on the couch.

The reporting party went upstairs and called police. He said he was afraid Taylor would assault him with the knives.

The complaint states the reporting party’s girlfriend went downstairs and heard Taylor say something about using “those blades.” Taylor told police he thought his roommate was going to fight him because he “ran up on him.” He admitted to grabbing the knife, but said he sat on the couch and told his roommate several times to leave him alone.

If convicted, Taylor faces up to five years in jail and $10,000 in fines.