Over 7 Dozen Birds Seized From IA Man Suspected In Cockfighting Ring

July 11, 2017 8:34 AM
DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — More than seven dozen birds have been seized from the Des Moines home of a man suspected of involvement in cockfighting.

Court records say 38-year-old Mariana Martinez Ramirez is charged with possession of animal contest devices. Jail records show he remained in custody Tuesday, pending $5,000 bail. Online court records don’t list the name of an attorney who could comment for him. His preliminary hearing is scheduled for Monday.

A city animal control officer’s report from a June 22 visit to Martinez Ramirez’s home says the officer saw roosters that had been physically groomed like birds prepared for cockfighting. But a police spokesman says it didn’t appear the cockfights were being staged at the home.

(© Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

