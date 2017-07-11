Lynx C Fowles, F Moore Named WNBA All-Star Starters

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – The Minnesota Lynx are the best team in the WNBA at 13-2, and they’ll be well represented at the league’s All-Star Game.
The league announced Tuesday that Lynx center Sylvia Fowles and forward Maya Moore will be starters for the Western Conference All-Star team. Starters were determined by a combination of player, fan and media voting.
It marks the fifth start in the All-Star Game for Moore. Fowles has been to the All-Star Game four times, and it will be her third start, first with the Lynx.
Fowles is leading the Lynx with 20.1 points and 10 rebounds per game. She is second in the WNBA in rebounding, third in scoring and third in blocked shots.
Moore is averaging 15.4 points per game and shooting better than 40 percent from three-point range. She was the 2015 All-Star MVP after scoring 30 points in that game.
The WNBA All-Star Game is set for 2:30 p.m. on July 22 in Seattle, Wash.