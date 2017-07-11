MNfusion: Eat Local Co-Op Farm Tour Returns For 2017

Summer is nearly halfway over, which means it’s time to look ahead to the harvest season.

Before this year’s crops get picked, local co-ops are once again coming together to teach their members just where their food comes from.

Lakewinds Food Co-Op, Seward Community Co-Op and the Wedge Community Co-Op are just some of the co-ops sponsoring the annual Eat Local Co-Op Farm Tour!

On Saturday, people interested in learning more about where their food comes from are invited to tour 27 urban and rural farms across Minnesota and Wisconsin.

Farms are divided into five areas – northwest, urban, south, east and northeast – spanning south to Owatonna, northwest to Monticello, northeast to Taylor’s Falls and west to Amery, Wis.

The tours are self-guided and guidebooks will be available at local participating co-ops.

Farms will be open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

During tours, people will get the chance to meet with the farmers, ask questions and potentially pick crops right from the source. Guests are encouraged to bring a cooler so they can properly store any produce, or other items, they may find.

Participants will need to have their own transportation to and from the farms. For any additional assistance, call the farms individually.

It is free to attend.

For more information, or to see the participating farms and co-ops, view the Eat Local Co-Op Farm Tour Guide here.