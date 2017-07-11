NRA Says Philando Castile’s Death Could Have Been Avoided

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The National Rifle Association is speaking out on the shooting death of Philando Castile, saying it’s a tragedy that could have been avoided.

During the deadly traffic stop last summer, Castile told a St. Anthony police officer he had a gun with him in the moments before the deadly shooting.

Three weeks ago, a jury found former officer Jeronimo Yanez not guilty in the killing.

Yanez said he shot Castile because he feared for his life, and believed Castile reached for his weapon.

Castile did have a permit to carry in Minnesota.

Following the shooting, the NRA said it would wait to comment until more about what happened was known.

The organization calls the shooting awful and unfortunate.

The NRA says it encourages permit-carrying members to know their rights and follow protocol when carrying guns.

Civil rights activists criticized the NRA for not speaking up sooner, saying it was because Castile was black.