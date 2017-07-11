Home Of Officer Jeronimo Yanez Up For Sale

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Shortly after being acquitted in all charges in the July 2016 shooting death of Philando Castile, Officer Jeronimo Yanez and the St. Anthony Police Department parted ways.

According to a separation agreement released by the city, Yanez received $48,500 to leave the department.

According to property records, the home Yanez owned in Vadnais Heights is now up for sale. According to an online listing, the home is listed for $314,900 and is features four bedrooms, three bathrooms and is more than 2,200 square feet.

Yanez had been charged with manslaughter in Castile’s death. Castile was in a vehicle with his girlfriend, Diamond Reynolds, and their daughter when they were stopped for a broken tail light. After handing over his license to Yanez, Castile told him he was armed. Castile had a permit for his gun. Castile then reached for something, and Yanez told him to stop before fatally shooting Castile.

Yanez, who is 29 and Latino, was acquitted of manslaughter and other charges in June. On the day of the verdict, the city announced the “public will be best served” if Yanez were no longer an officer. The city said Monday that the agreement “ends all employment rights” for Yanez.

Under the separation agreement, the city is released from lawsuits by Yanez. He was given 10 days to consider and sign the agreement and has 15 days to rescind it in writing. The agreement noted the official “date of separation” as June 30.

Yanez had been with the St. Anthony Police Department since November 2011. His annual salary at the time of the shooting was more than $72,600, not including overtime pay, according to documents released by the city.

After the trial, Castile’s mother, Valerie Castile, reached a nearly $3 million settlement with the city, precluding a wrongful death lawsuit.