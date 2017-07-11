I-94 Closure At Portland Tunnel Postponed

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Another portion of Interstate 94 that was set to undergo construction this week has been postponed.
Eastbound I-94 at the Portland Avenue Tunnel was set to be closed Tuesday evening for repairs.
This is part of the larger I-94 construction project that spans nine miles from Nicollet Avenue downtown Minneapolis to Single Creek Parkway Brooklyn Center. The main project is a resurfacing of the roadway, but several bridges and tunnels are also slated to be fixed.
The Portland Avenue Tunnel will now be closed Tuesday, July 18. A portion of I-94 east will be closed at the tunnel beginning at 11 p.m. It will reopen at 5 a.m. July 19, weather permitting.
During the closure, motorists will be detoured to I-35W south to 46th Street to I-35W north to I-94 east.
The ramp from I-394 east to I-94 east will also be closed.
Additionally, westbound lanes of I-94 at the Lowry Tunnel are still being rerouted to travel on the eastbound side.
For more information, visit MnDOt online.