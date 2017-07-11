Richfield Drive-By Shooting Victim Laid To Rest

July 11, 2017 7:28 AM
Filed Under: Jonathan O'Shaughnessy, Richfield, St. Richard's Catholic Church

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – A Twin Cities family will say goodbye to a young man killed in a drive-by shooting Tuesday afternoon.

Twenty-four-year-old Jonathan O’Shaughnessy was killed last week, on his birthday.

His sister said a stranger killed him as he walked home from a community dance.

Police found his body on East 64th Street, and they are still investigating his death.

Witnesses said four people drove off from the scene of the shooting in a 1990s, gray minivan with a sliding door on the driver’s side.

Jonathan O’Shaughnessy will be remembered at a service Tuesday afternoon at St. Richard’s Catholic Church in Richfield.

He’ll be buried at Lakewood Cemetery in Minneapolis.

