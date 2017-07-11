Wander Minnesota: Sakatah Lake State Park

By Amy Rea

If you head south from the Cities, about an hour from the metro is Sakatah Lake State Park. It’s right outside of Waterville and about 14 miles from Faribault, making it an easy day trip with plenty of outdoor recreational opportunities.

Located on the shores of Sakatah Lake, the park offers easy access for fishing and boating (but note there’s no swimming beach), including a boat launch area and a fishing pier. There are multiple shady spots for picnicking.

There are also multiple trails for different uses. If you want a rough trail to hike along that provides excellent views of the lake, you’re in luck.

But there’s a bigger trail system involved here, too.

A three-mile segment of the 39-mile Sakatah Singing Hills State Trail crosses through the park. The trail is paved and fairly level, so easily accessible for people wanting to walk, run, or bike. The park’s portion of the trail is a beautiful, shady stretch that will likely be even more beautiful in the fall–the trail is surrounded by predominantly deciduous trees.

The forest runs along the lake, but on the other side of the trail are a few swatches of prairie lands.

The park has extensive camping facilities, including showers and toilets (open to mid-October) and a dump station for RVs.

The park is very peaceful and serene; while hiking or biking through it, you wouldn’t guess there’s a town nearby. But if you need something more than camp food, Waterville has several eateries, just a few minutes away.

