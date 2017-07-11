KID Pack Program Serves School Lunches During Summer Break

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — As many Minnesota kids savor the joys of summer, others are suffering this season. In all, one in five families suffers from hunger or food insecurity, and there is a major effort under way today to change that.

It’s exciting for many that school is out, but also frightening if you are one of many kids who rely on free or reduced lunch.

In some White Bear Lake schools, 65 percent of the kids rely on free or reduced lunch.

That’s where Summer Blast Kids volunteers come in. It’s a group of volunteers from are a churches, they are packing KID packs. The packs provide nutritious food for kids who could use a free meal.

Many are food insecure, which means they don’t have reliable access to a sufficient quantity of affordable, nutritious food.

Donors to the KID Pack summer program can make a difference in the fight against hunger. By giving $13.50, the cost of a movie ticket and popcorn, a child will receive six meals over a weekend. By giving $162, donors will provide a child with six nutritious meals every weekend this summer.

To make a contribution, click here.