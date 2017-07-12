4 Things To Know: Takata Airbags, Kermit’s New Voice, Britney At Super Bowl & More

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – From President Donald Trump’s pick for FBI Director, Christopher Wray, testifying before a Senate Judiciary Committee to rumors of Britney Spears performing at the 2018 Super Bowl, here is a look at the top four stories from July 12, 2017.

Confirmation Hearing Held For Trump’s FBI Director Pick

A confirmation hearing for President Donald Trump’s pick for FBI director is set for Wednesday.

Christopher Wray will testify before the Senate Judiciary Committee.

He’s expected to answer questions about the Russia investigations and how he would handle working with the Trump administration.

Takata Adds 3M More Airbags To Recall

Takata is adding nearly three million more airbags to the largest automotive recall in American history.

The Japanese company said a chemical drying agent could cause driver-side airbags to rupture.

Takata recalled tens of millions of vehicles after faulty inflators blasted shrapnel into drivers and passengers. The airbags have been linked to more than a dozen deaths around the world.

Kermit Gets A New Voice

Kermit the Frog is getting a new voice.

The Hollywood Reporter said Steve Whitmire has left his role as the voice behind the iconic Muppet. Whitmire has voiced the character since 1990.

A Muppets Studio spokeswoman said Muppets performer Matt Vogel will be taking over the role. So far, there’s no word on a reason behind the switch.

Britney To Perform At 2018 Super Bowl?

Oops, she wants to do it again.

Britney Spears has had secret talks with executives about performing at Super Bowl LII in Minneapolis, according to the New York Daily News.

The pop star already has Super Bowl experience.

She performed with *NSYNC, Nelly, Mary J. Blige and Aerosmith in Tampa, Fla. in 2001.