Crystal Police: Wife Killed, Husband In Custody After Standoff

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Police say a woman is dead, and her husband is in custody after a violent Wednesday night in Crystal.
Police say a man called at 6:23 p.m. to say his father had shot and killed his mother. Officers were dispatched to a home at the 4800 block of Yates Avenue North. Police say the son was not inside the apartment at the time, and a standoff began with the suspect and police.
Officers were seen standing guard with weapons, blocking off access to the neighborhood. Crystal Police Chief Anne Norris says officers took the suspect into custody after about two hours of negotiations.
Neighbors say the incident is sad, but not unexpected.
“Several times when they were fighting, especially outside, she’d yell at him and that sort of stuff, and he’d say, ‘One of these days, I’m going to kill you,'” neighbor Carla Herling said.
