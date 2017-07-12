Crystal Police: Wife Killed, Husband In Custody After Standoff

July 12, 2017 8:43 PM
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Police say a woman is dead, and her husband is in custody after a violent Wednesday night in Crystal.

crystal standoff Crystal Police: Wife Killed, Husband In Custody After Standoff

(credit: CBS)

Police say a man called at 6:23 p.m. to say his father had shot and killed his mother. Officers were dispatched to a home at the 4800 block of Yates Avenue North. Police say the son was not inside the apartment at the time, and a standoff began with the suspect and police.

crystal shooting custody Crystal Police: Wife Killed, Husband In Custody After Standoff

Police taking the suspect into custody. (credit: CBS)

Officers were seen standing guard with weapons, blocking off access to the neighborhood. Crystal Police Chief Anne Norris says officers took the suspect into custody after about two hours of negotiations.

Neighbors say the incident is sad, but not unexpected.

“Several times when they were fighting, especially outside, she’d yell at him and that sort of stuff, and he’d say, ‘One of these days, I’m going to kill you,'” neighbor Carla Herling said.

