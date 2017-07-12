Falcon Heights Votes To End Relationship With St. Anthony PD

July 12, 2017 7:29 AM
Filed Under: Falcon Heights, Jeronimo Yanez, Philando Castile, St. Anthony, St. Anthony Police Department

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – This will be the last year the city of St. Anthony’s police department will patrol Falcon Heights.

The Star Tribune reports the St. Anthony city council made it official at Tuesday night’s meeting.

A contract between the two cities had an opt-out clause allowing the termination at the end of this year instead of 2019.

Falcon Heights must find new policing services by Jan. 1.

This all follows the deadly shooting of Philando Castile by now former St. Anthony police officer Jeronimo Yanez last summer.

