Hennepin Co. Hosts Annual ‘Hooked On Fishing, Not On Drugs’ Event

LAKE MINNETONKA, Minn. (WCCO) – Fishing is an iconic part of life in Minnesota and the Hennepin County Sheriff’s Office is hoping to catch kids on the sport while teaching them some life lessons.
On Wednesday morning, about two dozen kids from Camp Voyager camp in Mound will take part in the annual “Hooked On Fishing, Not On Drugs” event. The event ties in with the Sheriff’s Office “NOverdose” campaign.
Kids will go out fishing with deputies and volunteer special deputies to learn a new hobby that they can do instead of turning to drugs.
The event is funded by the Hennepin County Sheriff Foundation, a nonprofit organization.