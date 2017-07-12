Minnesota Man Dies After High-Speed Chase In Wisconsin

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Officials in Wisconsin say a Minnesota man has died following a weekend car chase that ended with him crashing into an offshoot of the Mississippi River.
The La Crosse Police Department says 19-year-old DeShawn Huff, of Winona, died Tuesday afternoon, approximately two days after he crashed into Swift Creek on La Crosse’s southwest side.
On Sunday, Huff, who was suspected of stealing an SUV, led police on a chase through La Crosse, at times reaching speeds of up to 60 mph.
While turning onto a bridge over an offshoot of the Mississippi River, Huff lost control of the SUV, hopped a curb and plunged into the waters.
Police say officers quickly waded in and threw out rescue ropes, but Huff was unable to grab them due to panic. He sank.
A dive team pulled him from the river, and he was brought to a hospital in critical condition.
The La Crosse County Medical Examiner’s Office will perform an autopsy on Huff to determine his exact cause of death.
The Wisconsin State Patrol is investigating the crash.
