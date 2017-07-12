Mille Lacs Lake Named Top Spot Nationally For Bass Fishing

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Anglers can’t fish walleye on Mille Lacs Lake for three weeks, but that doesn’t mean it’s not worth fishing.
According to Bassmaster Magazine, the lake is the No. 1 spot in the country to fish for bass. It ranked Mille Lacs No. 6 last year. And it might become a hot spot for bass, since anglers are banned from fishing walleye on the lake for three weeks.
Mille Lacs is Minnesota’s second-largest lake, and the new ranking came out recently in Bassmaster Magazines 100 Best Bass Lakes rankings. The magazine highlighted the top 12 fisheries in the nation, regardless of their location.
The 100 Best Bass Lakes list will be published in Bassmaster’s Magazine in an 11-page section of its July/August issue.