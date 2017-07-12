Sano Gets Single, RBI For AL All-Stars In 2-1 Victory

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – The American League won Tuesday’s Major League Baseball All-Star Game, and all three Twins representatives played in the mid-summer classic.
After taking second in the Home Run Derby Monday night, Miguel Sano got into the game in the fourth inning at third base. In his only plate appearance in the top of the fifth inning, Sano hit a bloop single to right field in front of Bryce Harper for an RBI, scoring Jonathan Schoop. It gave the American League a 1-0 lead at the time.
Twins closer Brandon Kintzler appeared the fifth inning and got three groundball outs, capped by getting Miami Marlins star Giancarlo Stanton to ground out in his home park to end the inning.
Ervin Santana got the sixth inning and allowed one run on a solo home run to right field by Yadier Molina that tied the game 1-1.
The American League got the winning run in the top of the 10th inning on Robinson Cano’s solo homer to right field.