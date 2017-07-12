Playing Politics

July 12, 2017 4:43 PM
Filed Under: Don Trump Jr., G20 Summit, John Rash, Jordana Green, Lori Sturdevant, Minneapolis Mayor Candidate, Playing Politics, St. Paul Mayoral Candidate, WCCO Radio


John Rash and Lori Sturdevant of the Star Tribune editorial staff join Jordana Green as they take a deep dive into the week’s political headlines. They discussed Don Trump Jr’s visit with the Russian attorney, Christopher Wray confirmation hearings, the TC Mayoral candidate endorsements, the G20 Summit and GOP Health care plan.

