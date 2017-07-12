Bullets Ricochet Through Family’s Home In St. Paul Shooting

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — St. Paul police are looking for suspects in a shooting Tuesday night that nearly struck two children living in a house nearby.

The shooting was reported shortly after 10 p.m. near Wayzata and Albemarle Streets. George Jackson was sitting outside on his porch when the gunfire erupted. He says he was with his family, trying to catch a breeze when:

“All of the sudden, gunfire — then the return fire,” he said.

Jackson was holding his daughter. He says he could hear how close the bullets were to both of them.

The family managed to get everyone inside quickly, but that’s when they realized a bullet hit their home.

“I go in the house, I got to screaming, not knowing our kitchen window got hit,” Lashonda Hester said. “He was in there making Kool-Aid, and he ducked and hurt his leg. When we found him he was under the dining room table.”

The bullet came through the window, ricocheted through the cabinet, hit the wall and landed on the floor.

“We’re just thankful didn’t none of us get hit,” Hester said.

St. Paul police processed the scene and more than a dozen shell casings were collected. They’re also looking at video footage from the area.

In a statement, a St. Paul Police representative said, “Investigators are being deliberate and determined in their efforts to find the person who put the lives of others, including children, at risk by shooting guns in the city.”

Police says reports of gunshots are up 61 percent from last year.

“We need to deal with black-on-black crime,” Jackson said. “There are too many brothers killing brothers out here for nothing.”

Jackson says one of the gunman ran right by his porch, but he couldn’t see him because the street light has been out for the past year. His family says they do not feel safe in their home.

So far, police have made no arrests. If you have any information about the shooting, call St. Paul Police.