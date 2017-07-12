Report: Dinkytown’s Varsity Theater Sold & Shows Will Return

July 12, 2017 8:55 AM
Filed Under: Varsity Theater

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Dinkytown’s iconic music venue, the Varsity Theater, has been sold to a Los Angeles real estate company, according to the Minneapolis-St. Paul Business Journal.

According to the report, the Minneapolis venue will reopen for shows and events after some upgrades.

The real estate company, Downtown Properties, reportedly bought the venue for $2.51 million from the owner Jason McLean.

McLean faced accusations of sexual abusing students when he worked a Children’s Theatre Company Co. as an actor and teacher.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From WCCO | CBS Minnesota

Pulling Together
Excellent Educator
Weather App

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch