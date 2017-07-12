40th Anniversary Of ‘Wilder Pageant’ In Walnut Grove

For the next three weekends, fans of “Little House on the Prairie” books will be going to Walnut Grove, Minnesota, about three hours southwest of the Twin Cities.
This will be the fortieth anniversary of the Wilder Pageant. It’s a nighttime play performed outside, and is based on the life of Laura Ingalls Wilder when she lived in Walnut Grove in the 1870s.
The show goes from 9 to 11 p.m. for more effective lighting and special effects.
You can see the Wilder Pageant in Walnut Grove, Minnesota for the next three weekends.
Click here for more information.