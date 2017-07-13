Don’t Expect Any ‘Game Of Thrones’ Emmy Nominations Today

July 13, 2017 8:52 AM
Filed Under: Emmy Awards, Stephen Colbert

LOS ANGELES (AP) — The 69th Emmy Award nominations could answer some big TV industry questions.

When the nominees are announced Thursday in Los Angeles, NBC’s “This is Us” has a chance to show network dramas can still be Emmy worthy.

A broadcast network hasn’t fielded a best drama series contender since CBS’ “The Good Wife” was nominated in 2011.

Instead, cable and streaming have dominated the field, and could again.

Streaming has an opening to dominate, with HBO’s blockbuster “Game of Thrones” falling outside the eligibility window.

Likely streaming nominees include Netflix’s “The Crown” and “Stranger Things” and Hulu’s “The Handmaid’s Tale.”

The comedy contenders include ABC’s “black-ish,” Netflix’s “Master of None” and FX’s “Atlanta.”

The Emmy Awards will air Sept. 17 on CBS with host Stephen Colbert.

