2nd Person Dead Following East Bethel Motorcycle Crash

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – A second person has died after two motorcycles collided in the north Twin Cities metro Saturday afternoon.

According to the Minnesota State Patrol, just before 3 p.m. a 2011 Harley Davidson FLHRSE4, driven by 50-year-old Neil Raymond Tessier of Blaine, and a 1995 Harley Davidson FLSTF, driven by 56-year-old Gregory William Ettawageshik of Minneapolis, were traveling northbound on Highway 65.

Tessier was leading slightly and he turned right to exit at the 184th Avenue exit.

When he turned, he was struck by Ettawageshik.

Both motorcyclists rolled and the two drivers, and their two passengers, were thrown from the bikes.

Ettawageshik’s passenger, 50-year-old Sara Cassell Gilbert, of Eden Prairie, was killed on the scene.

Tessier was taken to a nearby hospital for non-life threatening injuries.

Ettawageshik and Tessier’s passenger, 46-year-old Sherri Ann MacRae of Lino Lakes, were taken to a hospital with life threatening injuries,

Ettawageshik later succumbed to his injuries.