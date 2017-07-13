4 Things To Know: POTUS In Paris, Revise Health Care Bill & More

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — From President Trump visiting Paris to the Senate’s revised health care bill, here are the four things to know for Thursday, July 13.

POTUS In Paris

President Donald Trump is in Paris Thursday for his third foreign trip since taking office. Today, he will have dinner with French President Emanuel Macron at the Eiffel Tower and hold a joint news conference. The President will attend the nation’s annual Bastille Day parade tomorrow before returning home.

Revised Health Care Bill

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell is expected to unveil a revised version of the Senate’s health care bill. McConnell said he hopes to have the bill scored by the Congressional Budget Office and voted on next week. A vote on the bill two weeks ago was canceled when it became clear there was not enough support to pass it.

Antarctica Iceberg

One of the world’s largest icebergs has broken away from an ice shelf in Antarctica. The giant chunk of ice is the size of Delaware and weights more than one-trillion tons. It may sound dramatic, but scientists aren’t sounding the alarm yet. They’re still weighing whether climate change is to blame.

French Fry Day

They’re hot, crispy, and highly-addictive. Who doesn’t love a handful of salty French fries? You can indulge, because today is National French Fry Day. The exact origin of the snack isn’t clear. Some believe the term “french fries” came — not from France — but from Belgium during World War One after American soldiers tried the food there.