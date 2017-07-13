Minnesota DVS Computer Upgrades To Cause Disruptions

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — You might want to act fast if you’re planning a trip to the Minnesota DVS. Next week, several services will be shut down as the department overhauls its computer system.

Here’s a look at how the computer upgrades are going to affect customers:

From July 17 to July 24, there will be limited services online. Vehicle tab renewal and other services won’t be available.

From July 20 to July 24, you won’t be able to renew tabs, get a new license plate, or apply for a new title in person. You can still get or update a driver’s license, permit or ID card, however, D-V-S offices may have different hours or be closed.

On Saturday, July 22, most DVS and deputy registrar offices won’t be open. The ones that are open won’t have driver’s license, vehicle registration or title services available.

“All it is here, is time crunch,” said driver Jerry Jackson, who just finished his second trip in one day to the DVS center in downtown St. Paul.

That time crunch is about to tighten.

“If you have any title transactions, renew tabs or any other kind of driver and vehicle services that you need to conduct within the next week or so, try to take care of them before this weekend,” said Bruce Gordon, Communications Director for the Minnesota Department of Public Safety.

That’s because come Monday certain services won’t be available, as the 30-year-old computer system gets an overhaul. It has its issues, such as occasionally taking a painstakingly long time to process different services.

“Currently, the system is that you would leave all of your information at the counter, it would be processed, and then maybe weeks down the road we’d find out that there was something missing,” Gordon said. “We’d have to get back in touch with the customer, it would delay the process weeks, sometimes months. And now, with the new system, you’ll know that the record is updated in real time, everything is taken care of.”

Essentially, the system will be faster with better security — but Jackson still has his concerns.

“I’m sure over time it’ll come out to be good, but if you’re trying to get in and out right away when this new system kicks in, I don’t know,” he said.

Jackson has a point. Officials said workers have been training for months, but there could be a few hiccups when the new system goes online July 25.

“They should be up to speed, but in real time with folks at the counter, there may be a few delays, so just be patient,” Gordon said.

Be sure to also call ahead before visiting your local branch. Hours of operation will be adjusted during that time period next week, and each location could be different.