Mayo Clinic Launches $1B Upgrade To Electronic Records System

July 13, 2017 12:38 PM
ROCHESTER, Minn. (AP) — Mayo Clinic has launched a $1 billion project the health care provider says will combine all of its electronic health records into a single, upgraded computer system.

The Post Bulletin reports that Mayo Clinic Health System sites switched to the new system by Wisconsin-based Epic Systems Corp. on Saturday. It allows all medical personnel involved to see information about a patient’s medications, allergies and health issues.

Mayo Clinic Regional Vice President Dr. Timothy Johnson says the system will allow for better workflow on more than 200,000 patient records across multiple sites.

The Mayo Clinic’s Wisconsin locations are testing out a technology information system called the Plummer Project, which addresses the revenue cycle, network upgrades and security upgrades.

Minnesota sites are scheduled to adopt that upgrade in November.

