With Crisis Hotline Expected To Shut Down, MDH Steps In

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The Minnesota Department of Health is providing temporary funding to keep a suicide crisis line open.
The Crisis Connection Hotline was set to shut down tomorrow.
But the MDH is stepping up with $139,000 of previously awarded suicide prevention funding. That money will go toward keeping the Crisis Connection center open as a local site for the National Suicide Prevention Line until September 29, which can be reached at 1-800-273-8255.
Canvas Health, the non profit that runs the suicide crisis line, says it’s lost a million dollars running the line since 2010. The help line has been offering 24-seven advice and help for nearly 50 years.