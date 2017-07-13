NWS: EF1 Tornado Damage Confirmed In Forest Lake Area

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The National Weather Service has confirmed that Wednesday’s storm damage found in the Forest Lake area was associated with a tornado.
Damaging winds blew through Minnesota and western Wisconsin as we slept Tuesday night and early Wednesday morning, toppling trees and power lines.
According to the NWS, on early Wednesday morning a line of thunderstorms created widespread damaging winds across Anoka and northern Washington counties in eastern Minnesota, and damaging winds continued into northwest St. Croix and southwest Polk counties in western Wisconsin. The NWS says a concentrated path of stronger damage was found in the Forest Lake area, which was determined to be associated with a tornado.
The NWS classified the tornado as an EF-1 tornado with and estimated peak wind speed of 90 mph with a path length of 8.8 miles.
There were no fatalities or injuries associated with the tornado.
The tornado, however, did cause an attached garage to collapse and destroyed a couple out buildings – along with tree damage in the tornado’s path.