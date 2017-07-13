Red Ribbon Ride Begins At Mall Of America

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Hundreds of cyclists are gathering at Mall of America Thursday morning for the start of the 15th annual Red Ribbon Ride.
Opening ceremonies run until 7 a.m. in the North Lot at the mall.
Every year, cyclists peddle for four days to raise money for HIV and AIDS service organizations in Minnesota.
Riders will travel from the mall to Lake City to Rochester and Northfield, before wrapping up the ride on the steps of the State Capitol in St. Paul.
Closing ceremonies are from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Sunday.
In all, this is a 300-mile bike ride.