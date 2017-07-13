Help Sought Finding Service Dog Figurines Stolen From Gravesite

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Authorities in central Minnesota are asking the public for information on two service dog figurines stolen from the gravesite of a woman who had special needs.

The Douglas County Sheriff’s Office says the ceramic/acrylic figurines were taken from the Geneva Cemetery in Alexandria. The two small dog statues represented the deceased’s therapy dogs, and officials say they hold “deep sentimental meaning” to the family.

The West Central Tribune identified the deceased as 27-year-old Brittany Chan, who died in May.

Her mother told the newspaper that the figurines were put near her daughter’s grave so the dogs could watch over her just as they’d done when she was alive.

“For someone to disrespect her like that bothers me a lot,” she told the newspaper. “It’s just sad. I cried when I went out there and they were gone.”

According to Chan’s obituary, her dogs’ names were Snuggles and Augie.

The mother said that money from her daughter’s memorial fund was used to purchase the figurines, which were found after a long search on the internet.

The sheriff’s office is asking anyone with information on the figurines to call 320-762-8151.