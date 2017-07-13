Starkey Hosts 17th Annual ‘So The World May Hear’ Awards Gala

July 13, 2017 9:00 AM
Filed Under: Starkey Hearing Foundation, Starkey Hearing Foundation Gala

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Celebrities, athletes and world leaders will be gathering in the Twin Cities this weekend.

Starkey Hearing Foundation’s 17th annual ‘So the World May Hear’ Awards Gala is this Sunday in Saint Paul.

It is one of the biggest celebrity fundraising events in the country.

It raises money to support programs around the world that help children and adults to get hearing aids.

