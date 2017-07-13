Working For The Weekend: Entertainment Best Bets

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — We have some classic summer events returning to the Twin Cities this weekend. The big question will be deciding which one to go to, and which to cheer for: camels, ostriches or zebras?

Extreme Race Day

This weekend, they’re back racing at Canterbury Park. Camels, ostriches and zebras will run in the 11th annual Extreme Race Day this Saturday. These are non-wagering races and for family entertainment. Gates open at 11:30 a.m. with the first race at 12:45 p.m.

Street Machine Nationals

Street Machine Nationals will roll into the State Fairgrounds for the biggest muscle car party of the year. From Friday through Sunday, check out some smokin’ burnouts, the obstacle course and, of course, some cool, hot cars.

Highland Fest

Highland Fest will take over Ford Parkway in St. Paul beginning Friday evening through Sunday. The lineup for the weekend includes live music, a beer tent, art fair, petting zoo, and so much more. This community festival is free and open to the public.

Twin Cities Beach Blast

Finally, a longtime community favorite, the Milk Carton Boat Races and Sandcastle Competition will return to the shores of Lake Calhoun under a new event name: The Twin Cities Beach Blast. Once a signature event as part of the Minneapolis Aquatennial festival, the Beach Bash was canceled back in 2015. Check out the contests Sunday at Thomas Beach.