St. Paul Police Search For Bank Robbery Suspect

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Police in St. Paul are searching for a suspect they believe robbed a bank earlier this weekend.
According to the St. Paul police, around 4:30 p.m. a man entered the TCF Bank on the 400 block of Lexington Parkway.
He then robbed the bank.
Little is known with the exception of the surveillance photo which shows a man in a white shirt, black baseball cap with a white “T” written on it and black sunglasses.
Anyone with any information regarding this robbery or suspect is asked to call the St. Paul Police Department at 651-266-5650.