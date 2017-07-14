St. Paul Police Search For Bank Robbery Suspect

July 14, 2017 12:28 PM
Filed Under: St. Paul, St. Paul Police Department, TCF Bank

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Police in St. Paul are searching for a suspect they believe robbed a bank earlier this weekend.

According to the St. Paul police, around 4:30 p.m. a man entered the TCF Bank on the 400 block of Lexington Parkway.

He then robbed the bank.

Little is known with the exception of the surveillance photo which shows a man in a white shirt, black baseball cap with a white “T” written on it and black sunglasses.

Anyone with any information regarding this robbery or suspect is asked to call the St. Paul Police Department at 651-266-5650.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From WCCO | CBS Minnesota

Pulling Together
Excellent Educator
Weather App

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch